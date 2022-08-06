Carnival Introduces New Lager for International Beer Day

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that to celebrate International Beer Day, it is serving up fleetwide a new brew, ParchedPig Beach Lager, which it described as a refreshing, crisp and golden beer. It is available in cans in bar and dining venues and on tap in select locations.

Developed by the cruise line’s brew team, Carnival said that ParchedPig Beach Lager pairs well with Guy’s burgers or BlueIguana soft tacos, or as a refreshing ale to enjoy on its own.

Continuing its partnership with Lakeland, Fla.-based Brew Hub, Carnival was the first cruise line to can and keg its own private label beers crafted by its in-house brewery team in 2019, after introducing the onboard brewery concept on Carnival Vista in 2016.

“Beach Lager is a perfect complement to our Carnival Brews lineup. Lagers are very popular with our guests, so creating this addition and bringing it fleetwide was a logical next step for us,” said Edward Allen, Carnival’s vice president of beverage operations.

The Beach Lager joins several other Carnival brews available on the ships, including ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, ThirstyFrog Red, ParchedPig West Coast IPA, ParchedPig Toasted Amber Ale and Carnival Birthday Beer, specially made by the Carnival Brews Team, for its 50th Birthday celebration.