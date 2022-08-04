Roberto Verdino Appointed to Silversea SVP Role

Silversea Cruises has named Roberto Verdino as its senior vice president of revenue management, according to a press release.

Verdino will be overseeing the company’s revenue operations, forecasting, and commercial planning and will be reporting to Silversea’s chief commercial officer, Barbara Muckermann, according to the company.

“I am thrilled to join Silversea Cruises during this exciting period of growth. I look forward to working with my team to strengthen the cruise line’s commercial presence worldwide, focusing on developing its pricing strategies and market intelligence approaches to maximize international revenue opportunities,” said Verdino upon the announcement of his new role.

Verdino has accumulated 15 years of experience with Royal Caribbean International and Costa Cruises, as well as a stint in the hospitality sector. Throughout his career, he has led teams in Europe and Asia and implemented effective revenue-maximizing strategies. His role at Silversea is expected to add value during a period of global expansion.

“It’s an exciting time for Silversea Cruises: we have welcomed four new ships to our fleet since 2020 and we are set to take delivery of two additional vessels—Silver Nova℠ and Silver Ray℠—by 2024. Roberto’s expertise, paired with his wealth of experience in the cruise and hospitality sectors, will contribute to our continued international success as part of Royal Caribbean Group,” commented Muckermann.