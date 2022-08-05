Seabourn Quests Makes Maiden Call at Portsmouth International Port

The Seabourn Quest made its first call to Portsmouth International Port this week, adding up to the busiest cruise season in the port's history, according to a press release.

The Quest called on Portsmouth on August 4 and was received with a traditional plaque exchange between the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Hugh Mason, and the ship’s captain, Sybe de Boer, according to the port.

“It has been a pleasure to welcome Seabourn to our port. Their brand and guest experience represents everything we are aspiring to here in Portsmouth. We pride ourselves on giving these boutique brands and their passengers a personal level of service and showing guests everything our great maritime city has to offer,” said Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager, Portsmouth International Port.

“Portsmouth International Port has seen great investment over recent years to support its cruise ambitions, and welcoming new lines such as this is a marker for that success with each call bringing significant opportunities for local businesses and raising the city’s profile,” commented Mason.

Seabourn is expected to make its return to the port in October when the Ovation visits Portsmouth for the first time.