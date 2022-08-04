Swan Hellenic Names Gordon Dirker Vice President of Sales

Swan Hellenic has appointed Gordon Dirker as its vice president of sales for North America, according to a press release.

Dirker will be incorporated into the company starting from August 8 and he will be reporting directly to the senior vice president of global sales and marketing, Alfredo Spadon, according to the company.

“I’m really fired up to join such an iconic high-end brand. The only one to offer cultural expedition cruises across all 7 continents worldwide and to the most inspiring locations on elegantly indulgent ice-class ships,” commented Dirker about his new role.

Dirker has a 24-year career in the cruise and travel industry, most recently serving as Celestyal Cruises' vice president of business development and Hurtigruten's vice president of Americas. He established his reputation by spending 18 years at TTC in increasingly senior positions.

“Gordon is a dynamic professional with strong strategic vision who really “gets” what Swan Hellenic offers sophisticated modern cruise-goers with a thirst for knowledge and taste for adventure. He’s a perfect fit for the pioneering spirit and high service standards that have always distinguished Swan Hellenic. Gordon is taking over from Lori Sheller, who I’d like to take this opportunity to thank for her valued work,” said Spadon.

Dirker has a proven track record of strategic brand and team building, which he has combined with internal and external customer service values to drive sales and marketing results.