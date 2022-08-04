Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Windstar Cruises Promotes Dianna Rom to Senior Director of Sales

Dianna Rom

Windstar Cruises has promoted Dianna Rom to senior director of sales, leading the domestic and international sales team for the Windstar brand. 

Rom has been with Windstar for seven years, first as a Midwest regional sales manager and most recently as director of field sales where she was responsible for managing all Windstar regional sales managers and business development managers. Prior to joining Windstar, Rom was the regional director of sales and marketing for Ohio State Park Lodges, formerly part of the Xanterra Travel Collection (Windstar’s parent company), where she led the sales and marketing team for eight hotels. 

“Dianna has always been a superstar performer,” said Windstar Chief Commercial Officer Betsy O’Rourke. “We are excited to leverage her talent, expertise, and leadership for the benefit of the sales team and the overall Windstar brand in her new, expanded global role.” 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

AB InBev

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

DeWave

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Norwegian Greentech

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report