Martinique Lifts Covid Restrictions for International Travelers

Martinique and the rest of France have lifted all Covid restrictions applied to international travelers following a new law which was voted on July 30, 2022, according to a press release.

The public health emergency and accompanying exceptional measures implemented in the wake of the pandemic have been deemed over by the French parliament, according to a statement by the Martinique promotion bureau.

It is no longer necessary for visitors from the US or any other nation to fill out any forms before arriving in France, whether on the mainland or overseas. No matter the nation or region of origin, the presentation of a health permit or proof of vaccination is no longer required as of August 1, 2022.

Additionally, no further justification for travel is needed, and travelers are no longer obliged to submit a sworn declaration of non-contamination or undergo a biological examination in order to enter France's mainland or overseas territories.