Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Martinique Lifts Covid Restrictions for International Travelers

Downtown FortDeFrance

Martinique and the rest of France have lifted all Covid restrictions applied to international travelers following a new law which was voted on July 30, 2022, according to a press release.

The public health emergency and accompanying exceptional measures implemented in the wake of the pandemic have been deemed over by the French parliament, according to a statement by the Martinique promotion bureau.

It is no longer necessary for visitors from the US or any other nation to fill out any forms before arriving in France, whether on the mainland or overseas. No matter the nation or region of origin, the presentation of a health permit or proof of vaccination is no longer required as of August 1, 2022.

Additionally, no further justification for travel is needed, and travelers are no longer obliged to submit a sworn declaration of non-contamination or undergo a biological examination in order to enter France's mainland or overseas territories.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

AB InBev

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Pacific Seafood

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report