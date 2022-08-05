Cruisebound Offers Guests Flexible Payment Options Through Deal with Uplift

Cruisebound and Uplift have joined forces to provide guests with a buy now pay later payment option on all bookings, according to a press release.

Through this partnership, Cruisebound enables its guests to make flexible bookings whenever they need to, as well as helps them plan and manage all types of cruise vacations. This payment option also allows customers to reserve cruise experiences by spreading the cost over easy monthly payments. Uplift's pay over time option allows customers to easily upgrade to a larger cabin class, add onboard amenities, or shore excursions for only a few extra dollars per month, according to Cruisebound.

“Our customers expect flexible payment options when booking cruises, including the ability to finance their ultimate vacation,” said Claire Gibbons, vice president of product, Cruisebound.

“With Cruisebound’s innovative approach to booking a cruise vacation combined with Uplift’s travel-focused payment options, consumers will be able to book and enjoy an elevated vacation experience,” commented Rob Borden, senior vice president of commercial and cruise, Uplift.

Cruisebound customers can book now and spread the cost over affordable monthly payments thanks to the integration of Uplift, which has no fees for guests, including no late fees or prepayment penalties. Customers can also see the total cost of their purchase, including the monthly payment amount, up front, and choose from a variety of monthly installment term lengths.