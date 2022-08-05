Whitewater

GTT to Provide Smart Shipping Solutions to the Magellan Explorer

Magellan Explorer

GTT and Antarctica21 have signed a deal that will provide the Magellan Explorer with smart shipping solutions, according to a press release.

As part of this contract, sensors, automated data gathering systems, and intelligent software will be installed to control and improve the cruise ship's energy and environmental performance.

The GTT Digital platform will be crucial to Antarctica21's strategy to track the Carbon Intensity Index (CII), lower emissions from the ship, and adhere to the overall EEXI guidelines, according to GTT.

“As major milestones in emissions monitoring and reduction are upon us, we are delighted to work hand-in-hand with a shipowner committed to operational and environmental excellence,” said Anouar Kiassi, vice president of digital and information, GTT.

“The deployment of this new technology on board Magellan Explorer will allow us to benchmark our energy consumption, thereby assisting us in reducing emissions,” noted Jaime Vasquez, president, Antarctica21.

