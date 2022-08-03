Assa Abloy

AIDA Announces New 2023 Summer Cruise Programs

AIDAdiva

AIDA Cruises announced new deployments for the AIDAdiva, AIDAmar and AIDAnova for the summer 2023 season.

The AIDAnova will sail 14-day cruises from Kiel to Norway and the Baltic from May through October. Calls include Oslo, Kristiansand, Copenhagen and Skagen. 

The AIDAmar will sail from Warnemünde on nine- and 10-day sailings to Scandinavia or to Norway in the 2023 summer season. For example, three Nordic capitals - Oslo, Copenhagen, and Stockholm - are on the schedule, as well as calls in Gothenburg, Aarhus and Visby. On the new voyages to Norway, guests will visit three different fjords - Eidfjord, Olden and Vik - as well as Bergen, Skagen, Kristiansand and Gothenburg.

The AIDAdiva will be based in Warnemünde on a new summer program sailing to Norway and the Baltic, and also featuring short four- and five-day cruises in the Baltic. 

