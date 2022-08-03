AIDA Announces New 2023 Summer Cruise Programs

AIDA Cruises announced new deployments for the AIDAdiva, AIDAmar and AIDAnova for the summer 2023 season.

The AIDAnova will sail 14-day cruises from Kiel to Norway and the Baltic from May through October. Calls include Oslo, Kristiansand, Copenhagen and Skagen.

The AIDAmar will sail from Warnemünde on nine- and 10-day sailings to Scandinavia or to Norway in the 2023 summer season. For example, three Nordic capitals - Oslo, Copenhagen, and Stockholm - are on the schedule, as well as calls in Gothenburg, Aarhus and Visby. On the new voyages to Norway, guests will visit three different fjords - Eidfjord, Olden and Vik - as well as Bergen, Skagen, Kristiansand and Gothenburg.

The AIDAdiva will be based in Warnemünde on a new summer program sailing to Norway and the Baltic, and also featuring short four- and five-day cruises in the Baltic.



