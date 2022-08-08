Complete List: All the Ships Joining the Celebrity Cruises Fleet
After successfully introducing four new ships since 2018, Celebrity Cruises is continuing its growth trek.
Recent deliveries of the Edge, Apex and Beyond will be followed by two more Edge-class ships.
Here’s the complete list of ships set to enter service for the premium brand through 2025:
Ship: Celebrity Ascent
Debut Date: Q4 2023
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Tonnage: 140,600
Status: Under construction in France
Set to enter service in late 2023, the Celebrity Ascent is currently being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.
As the fourth ship in the Edge series, the 3,260-guest ship will debut in North America, offering a series of cruises in the Caribbean.
Ship: Edge Class V
Debut Date: 2025
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Tonnage: 140,600
Status: Planned
In 2019, Celebrity Cruises ordered an additional Edge-class ship. Completing the series, the 140,000-ton vessel was originally scheduled for a 2024 delivery.
After a orderbook adjustment, however, the ship debut was pushed to 2025.