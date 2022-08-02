Power Knot a Nominee for Small Business of the Year

Power Knot has been nominated for California’s 10th Senate District’s Small Business of the Year, according to a press release.

Small Business Day is an annual event hosted by the California Small Business Association (CSBA) in Sacramento with the goal of recognizing the contributions small businesses provide to California. Each State Senator and Assemblymember participating in the event nominates a small business in their district that best exhibits resiliency and ties to the community. Power Knot has been selected as the recipient of the award this year by state senator Bob Wieckowski of Senate District 10, according to the company.

“We are grateful to have been recognized for our contribution to the District and the wider world in general. The LFC biodigester is a food waste digester that has been helping California businesses to reduce greenhouse gasses by keeping food waste out of landfills. Our cleantech solution has been gaining traction rapidly as the world becomes increasingly aware of the impact food waste has on the planet. With record high temperatures, we’re in a race against time to do our part and stop global warming,” said Iain Milnes, president, Power Knot.

The company's LFC Biodigester, a machine that digests food waste, has had a significant impact on the footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be carried to a landfill. It is available in a variety of sizes and can handle up to 3000 kgs of food waste daily.