Five Unique Atlas Ocean Voyages Itineraries

Building up its luxe-adventure product, Atlas Ocean Voyages has a unique set of deployment on offer.

With a second ship, the World Traveller, entering service later this year, the new luxury expedition brand is set to reach new areas of the world and visit more unique and exotic ports.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s deployment to find five of the most unique voyages currently on the books.

Ship: World Navigator

Date: April 27, 2023

Length: 13 nights

Homeports: Luanda (Angola) to St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain)

Itinerary: West Coast of Africa with visits to Angola, Gambia, Senegal and the Canaries

The World Navigator is offering a unique cruise to Africa in April 2023. Departing from Luanda – Angola’s capital city – the 13-night itinerary features calls to Gambia and Senegal before arriving in the Canaries.

Highlights of the sailing include a late night stay at Banjul, the capital of Gambia, in addition to cruising at the Gambia River and a visit to the Kunta Kinteh Island.

Ship: World Traveller

Date: March 13, 2024

Length: 19 nights

Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina) to Cape Town (South Africa)

Itinerary: South Atlantic crossing featuring remote destinations such as South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Falkland Islands, Tristan da Cunha, the Nightingale Island and more

In March 2024, the new World Traveller is crossing the Atlantic Ocean through an exclusive route. Sailing from Argentina’s Ushuaia to South Africa’s Cape Town, the 19-night itinerary includes visits to some of the world’s most remote destinations.

After a visit to Falkland Islands, the 2022-built ship is set to sail to unique islands including Tristan da Cunha, South Sandwich and Gough – a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the seabird capital of the South Atlantic.

Ship: World Navigator

Date: October 15, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeports: Las Palmas (Spain) to Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Itinerary: Canary Islands, Cape Verde and Brazil featuring the Fernando de Noronha archipelago

In a unique transatlantic crossing, the World Navigator will depart the Canary Islands bound to Cape Verde and Brazil in October 2023.

Following a visit to Mindelo, a port city in the island of São Vicente in Cape Verde, the ship sets course to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Before arriving at the final port, the 200-guest vessel also visits Salvador and the Fernando de Noronha archipelago – a national preservation area known by its pristine nature and vast wildlife.

Ship: World Traveller

Date: April 28, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Panama City/Fuerte Amador (Panama)

Itinerary: Central America exploration with visits to ten unique destinations in Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua

In April 2023, the World Traveller is offering an exotic itinerary for nature lovers. Departing from Fuerte Amador, the cruise features in-depth exploration of ten exotic destinations in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama.

Over the course of 12 nights, the voyage visits Isla Parida, Puerto Jimenez, San José, Marina Bahia Golfito, Curú, Playa del Coco, Playa Flamingo, Quepos, Tortuga Island and San Juan del Sur – where an overnight stop is included.

Ship: World Traveller

Date: June 27, 2023

Length: 9 nights

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal) to London/Tower Bridge (England)

Itinerary: Western Europe with unusual cruise ports

Before arriving at the Arctic, the World Traveller sails a unique repositioning cruise in June 2023. Linking Portugal to England, the itinerary features off-the-beaten-path ports and culminates with an overnight call at the Tower Bridge, in the heart of London.

Other highlights of the nine-night voyage include stops at Le Palais and Port Médoc, in France, and La Coruña and Santander, in Spain.