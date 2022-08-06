13 Cruise Ships Were Ordered During the Pandemic

While secondhand sales dominated the cruise industry headlines over the past few months, the shipbuilding business has also been busy during the pandemic.

In addition to the vessels that were already set to be built since 2020, a total of 13 extra ships were also ordered since March 2020.

Here’s the complete list:

SH Diana

Cruise Line: Swen Hellenic

Order Date: October 2020

Shipyard: Helsinki Shipyard (Finland)

Capacity: 192 guests

Tonnage: 12,500

Expected Delivery: Q1 2023

Swan Hellenic was among the first cruise lines to order a cruise ship after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2020, the new cruise line signed a contract with the Helsinki Shipyard for the construction of a new 192-guest expedition vessel. Slightly larger than its sister ships SH Minerva and SH Vega, the SH Diana is set to enter service in 2023.

Asuka Newbuild

Cruise Line: Asuka Cruises

Order Date: March 2021

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Capacity: 744 guests

Tonnage: 51,950

Expected Delivery: 2025

After being partially sold to an investment company before the pandemic, Asuka Cruises revealed plans to add a newbuild to its fleet.

Set to debut in 2025, the new LNG-powered ship was announced in March 2021 and will have capacity for 744 guests in double occupancy.

MV Narrative

Cruise Line: Storylines

Order Date: March 2021

Shipyard: Brodosplit (Croatia)

Capacity: 1,250 guests

Tonnage: 62,000

Expected Delivery: Q4 2024

In March 2021, Storylines confirmed an order for a 62,000-ton residential ship. To be built in Croatia by the Brodosplit shipyard, the MV Narrative is set to enter service in late 2024.

According to its operator, the LNG-powered ship will feature private residences, in addition to features that include a microbrewery, a hydroponic garden and an art studio.

Njord

Cruise Line: Ocean Residences

Order Date: July 2021

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Capacity: 600 guests

Tonnage: 84,800

Expected Delivery: 2025

As part of its plans to operate a private residential vessel, Ocean Residences signed a ship construction contract with Meyer Werft in July 2021.

With a 2025 target delivery, the Njord is set to be built at the German shipyard and will feature a total of 117 individual residences.

Emerald Sakara

Cruise Line: Emerald (Scenic Group)

Order Date: September 2021

Shipyard: Halong (Vietnam)

Capacity: 100 guests

Tonnage: 10,000

Expected Delivery: Q1 2023

Emerald Cruises ordered a second cruise ship for its fleet in September 2021. The new Emerald Sakara is set to be delivered in 2023 and will have capacity for 100 guests.

A sister to the 2021-built Emerald Azzurra, the super yacht is being built by the Halong shipyard in Vietnam.

Unnamed Expedition Ship

Cruise Line: TBD

Order Date: January 2022

Shipyard: Brodosplit (Croatia)

Capacity: 152 guests

Tonnage: TBD

Expected Delivery: 2025

The Brodosplit shipyard announced an order for the construction of a new polar expedition ship in January 2022. Brodosplit and DIV Group have since filed for reorganization in Croatia.

The 152-guest vessel is set to enter service in 2025 and did not have its buyer revealed at the time of the order.

American Eagle and American Glory

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Order Date: January 2022

Shipyard: Chesapeake (United States)

Capacity: 109 guests each

Tonnage: 3,000 each

Expected Delivery: 2023

In January 2022, American Cruise Lines revealed plans to build a new series of U.S.-flagged coastal cruise ships.

Named Project Blue, the class will include a total of 12 vessels - of which the first two are already in construction at the Chesapeake shipyard.

Ilma and Luminara

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Order Date: March 2022

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Capacity: 456 guests each

Tonnage: 37,000 each

Expected Delivery: 2024 and 2025

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection ordered two additional cruise ships in March 2022, the Ilma and the Luminara. Following the Evrima, which is set to enter service soon, the vessels will be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

Designed as mega yachts, the 37,000-ton ships are set to be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Explora V and Explora IV

Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Order Date: July 2022

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Capacity: 922 guests each

Tonnage: 70,000 each

Expected Delivery: 2027 and 2028

Explora Journeys added two ships to its orderbook in July 2022. The new vessels will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard, using the same platform of the 2023-built Explora I.

Increasing the fleet of the MSC Cruises’ luxury brand to six ships, the 922-guest vessels will be powered LNG and hydrogen.

Unnamed Ultra-Luxury Ship

Cruise Line: "International Customer"

Order Date: July 2022

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Capacity: TBD

Tonnage: TBD

Expected Delivery: “End of 2025”

In July 2022, Fincantieri announced it was awarded with a construction contract for a new ultra-luxury vessel.

According to the Italian shipyard, the newbuild will be delivered to an “international costumer” by the end of 2025.