Royal Caribbean’s Voyager and Adventure of the Seas to Swap Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International is swapping the 2023 programs of the Voyager of the Seas and the Adventure of the Seas.

According to a statement issued by the company recently, the original Voyager-Class ship will now cruise from Galveston starting in May 2023.

The vessel will take over the program previously announced for the Adventure, which is now set to replace Voyager on its formerly scheduled Florida-based itineraries.

After having its 2023 summer season in the Baltic dropped earlier this year, the 1999-built vessel was poised to offer a series of cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale during the summer before repositioning to Port Canaveral for the winter.

Both ships are set to sail to the Caribbean from their new homeports.

While Voyager will now offer short cruises Mexico departing from its Texas base, the Adventure is offering mostly week-long itineraries roundtrip from Florida.

The program includes visits to destinations in Honduras, the Bahamas, USVI, Dominican Republic and more.

The ship change is related to new maritime regulations, Royal Caribbean noted in the mentioned letter.

“The International Maritime Organization recently shared new speed regulations we must adhere to and as a result, we’ve repositioned some of our ships for the upcoming 2023/2024 season,” the company explained.

Booked guests will be moved automatically between ships, receiving similar accommodation on cruises departing on the same dates as their original bookings.

The passengers may also opt to change their reservations to other Royal Caribbean International cruises or receive a full refund.

In addition to changing the schedule of Voyager and Adventure, Royal Caribbean also swapped the programs of the Enchantment of the Seas and the Brilliance of the Seas recently.

The Vision-Class ship is now set to cruise in Europe and the Caribbean, while the Radiance-Class vessel is taking over its previously announced program that includes itineraries in Alaska and Australia.