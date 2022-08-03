Royal Caribbean Swapping Brilliance and Enchantment Deployment

Citing changes in maritime regulations, Royal Caribbean International is swapping the upcoming deployment between two ships.

“The International Maritime Organization recently shared new speed regulations we must adhere to and as a result, we’ve repositioned some of our ships for the upcoming 2023/2024 season,” the company said in a letter sent to booked guests.

With the changes, the Brilliance of the Seas is taking over the itineraries previously announced for the Enchantment of the Seas.

Originally slated for programs in Europe and Florida in 2023 and 2023-2024, the Radiance-Class vessel will now sail in Alaska starting in April. The new schedule includes a series of cruses departing from Vancouver, Canada.

In October, the vessel debuts in the South Pacific, kicking off a winter program in Australia, with cruises departing from Sydney.

The Enchantment of the Seas, meanwhile, is assuming Brilliance’s place and offering similar itineraries in Europe in 2034 and Florida in 2023-2024.

According to the letter, the Vision-Class ship will sail in the Mediterranean between May and November before returning to the United States for the winter.

Sailing from Tampa, the 1997-built vessel is set to offer five- to seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Affected passengers are being automatically moved between ships, receiving cruises departing on the same dates as their original bookings.

The guests are also being assigned to like-for-like accommodations and keeping the originally booked amenities.

Still according to the statement, passengers are being offered other options as well, including the possibility to rebook on other Royal Caribbean International sailings or a full refund of the cruise fare.

In a separate statement, Royal Caribbean also informed booked guests of the redeployment of other two ships.

Offering short cruises to the Caribbean, the Voyager of the Seas will now be based in Galveston, instead of Port Everglades.

The Adventure of the Seas, meanwhile, will take over its original schedule offering Caribbean and Bahamas cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.