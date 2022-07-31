Carnival’s Mardi Gras Completes One Year in Service

The new Mardi Gras from Carnival Cruise Line has just completed its first year in service. As the first ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s XL-Class, the vessel welcomed its first guests on July 31, 2021.

At the day, it departed Port Canaveral on an inaugural cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

The seven-night voyage included visits to San Juan, Amber Cove and Nassau, in addition to three full days at sea.

Continuing its debut season, the 5,200-guest ship offered additional cruises in the region over the last year, also visiting the Western Caribbean and other destinations such as Cozumel, Roatán, Grand Turk, Mahogany Bay and more.

As the first LNG-powered cruise ship to be homeport in the United States, the Mardi Gras is considered one of the most eco-friendly vessels sailing from the country.

With several new features, the 183,900-ton ship is also the largest and one of the most innovative vessels ever built for Carnival.

Among its attractions is BOLT, the industry’s first roller coaster, and a selection of new dining venues, including Emeril's Bistro 1396, Shaq's Big Chicken, Chibang! and Street Eats.

The Mardi Gras is set to be joined by the second XL-Class vessel later this year, when the new Carnival Celebration enters service.

Currently under construction in Finland, the vessel is set to debut in November, kicking off a program of Caribbean cruises departing from PortMiami.

Marking the arrival of the XL-Class to Texas, the Carnival Jubilee will be the third ship in the series. Based in Galveston, the ship is currently scheduled to enter service in November 2023.

In addition to the XL-Class vessels, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is also receiving three extra ships over the next few years.

Presently sailing for Costa, the Carnival Luminosa will debut for the brand this November, with a series of cruises in Australia.

In 2023 and 2024, respectively, Carnival is also receiving the Costa Venezia and the Costa Firenze.

The Vista-Class ships will operate under the Costa by Carnival label, which combines Costa’s Italian hardware with Carnival’s service, entertainment and cuisine.