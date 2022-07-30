Disney Cruise Line Launches Empowerment Initiative for Central Florida Youth

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida (BGCCF) is one of the first youth initiatives to receive aid as part of Disney Cruise Line's all-new 'Wishes Set Sail' campaign, according to a press release.

The BGCCF will receive significant donations from their long-term partner, Disney Cruise Line, with the goal of supporting education and career development programs with a focus on the maritime and hospitality industries, according to the company. Throughout the Disney Wish's inaugural season, Disney Cruise Line will donate $400,000 to local youth initiatives in DCL's key port communities.

“Disney Cruise Line is excited to continue supporting our valued port communities and contributing to critical youth initiatives through this new program. We’re proud of the 25-year relationship we have with Canaveral Port Authority and Brevard County and are dedicated to continuing our commitment to this area. Our hope is that this donation will empower local students and help their wishes set sail,” commented Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

Along with Captain Minnie, young captains participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) challenges and activities that test their problem-solving and navigational skills as part of unique programming in the youth activity areas onboard the Disney Wish.

To commemorate the beginning of this campaign, Captain Minnie Mouse and Disney Ambassador Ali Manion recently paid a visit to the BGCCF's Cocoa Branch.

“The Wishes Set Sail support will open new doors for our members to explore careers in the maritime and hospitality industries, which many of them have yet to experience,” commented RaQuel Hinton, senior service director, Cocoa Branch.