Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Princess Cruises Statement: Adjustments to Upcoming Alaska Itineraries

Majestic Princess

Princess Cruises said it will continue to make a series of adjustments to itineraries for several of its ships making port calls to Skagway, AK, following the decision earlier this week by White Pass to close the forward berth at the Railroad Dock for the remainder of the season, according to a press release.

"Princess tried to keep original itineraries intact, but because the forward dock is the primary location where Princess Royal Class ships dock in that destination, and because there are no other viable alternatives, the company is having to make adjustments," the company said.

Instead of calling to Skagway over the next two weeks, the August 2 and 10 sail dates for the Royal Princess, and the August 9 sailing for the Majestic Princess will feature Icy Strait Point. In addition, the August 3 sailing of the Majestic Princess and August 11 sailing of the Discovery Princess will feature Sitka. 

Additional updates for voyages for the remainder of the Alaska season will be decided soon. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Power Knot

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Guernsey

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

MHA