Princess Cruises Statement: Adjustments to Upcoming Alaska Itineraries

Princess Cruises said it will continue to make a series of adjustments to itineraries for several of its ships making port calls to Skagway, AK, following the decision earlier this week by White Pass to close the forward berth at the Railroad Dock for the remainder of the season, according to a press release.

"Princess tried to keep original itineraries intact, but because the forward dock is the primary location where Princess Royal Class ships dock in that destination, and because there are no other viable alternatives, the company is having to make adjustments," the company said.

Instead of calling to Skagway over the next two weeks, the August 2 and 10 sail dates for the Royal Princess, and the August 9 sailing for the Majestic Princess will feature Icy Strait Point. In addition, the August 3 sailing of the Majestic Princess and August 11 sailing of the Discovery Princess will feature Sitka.

Additional updates for voyages for the remainder of the Alaska season will be decided soon.