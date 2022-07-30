Carnival Welcomes Local Business to New Grand Bahama Port Development

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it hosted more than 500 local business representatives and residents during a two-day series of informational sessions regarding its Grand Bahama Cruise Port development currently under construction and slated for completion in late 2024.

The sessions were held on July 28 and 29 in order to update the community about progress on the cruise port project and the jobs and business opportunities it will bring. A series of breakout sessions also took place to provide both individuals and business owners with further details on construction, retail, food and beverage and shore excursion opportunities, according to Carnival.

“The Grand Bahama Cruise Port represents a tremendous opportunity as we partner with the local community to create jobs and build a business relationship that will have both immediate and long-term benefits,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival, in a prepared statement.

“The Bahamas has been a valued partner and destination for Carnival for 50 years, and we are grateful for the ongoing support from the government of The Bahamas, the ministry for Grand Bahama and the Grand Bahama Port Authority. We look forward to seeing the new port come to life, generating an estimated 1,000 local jobs throughout its development, construction and ongoing operation, and ultimately creating a one-of-a-kind experience for Grand Bahama visitors from around the world,” Duffy said.

The project broke ground in May on the south side of the island. Representing an investment of $200 million, Carnival stated that the port destination will offer guests a uniquely Bahamian experience with exciting features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach, a nature reserve and an interior pool feature, as well as Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for cruise guests to enjoy

Upon completion, the cruise pier will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s Excel-class ships simultaneously, such as the 5,282-passenger Mardi Gras.

Additional details on the design, features and the name of the cruise port destination will be revealed in the coming months, and Carnival promised to continue to keep local businesses informed about progress and opportunities on the project website www.carnivalgrandport.com.

Photo: David Candid, Carnival Corp. vice president, development & operations, presents plans during informational sessions.