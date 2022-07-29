Carnival Cruise Line Drops COVID-19 Testing on Short Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Friday that it is adjusting certain protocols to reflect the lifting of CDC requirements for the U.S. cruise industry.

Effective for embarkations on or after Thursday, August 4:

No pre-cruise testing for fully vaccinated guests booked on cruises with itineraries 5 nights or less.

Pre-cruise testing for itineraries 6 nights or longer can be conducted three (3) days before departure.

There will be no in-terminal testing for unvaccinated guests on day of departure, but all unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older must provide proof of a negative result of a lab-administered or supervised self-administered antigen COVID test taken within three (3) days before embarkation.

"We remain, as always, committed to the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. These changes will be made in phases, with the first of these updates effective on Thursday, August 4, 2022 and focused on short cruise itineraries of 5 nights or less," the company said. "More changes will be announced shortly and all changes are subject to any requirements of destinations on the itinerary."