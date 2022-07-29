Onboard Spending Significantly Up for Royal Caribbean Ships

Cruise guests are continuing to spend more, with onboard spending up some 30 percent at Royal Caribbean Group, according to President and CEO Jason Liberty.

“The 100,000-plus guests that we have on our ship every day, including the 125,000 guests that are currently on our ships today, have been spending at least 30 percent more on onboard our ships across all categories when compared to 2019,” Liberty said, speaking on the company’s second quarter business update call.

“These spending trends have been consistent across our customer base even as we are approaching full load factors.”

Liberty said that approximately 60 percent of guests book their onboard activities before they get on the ship.

“As we said in the past, every dollar a guest spends before the voyage translates into about $0.70 more on the dollar when they sail with us and double the overall spending compared to other guests,” Liberty said.