Amanda Eyre Ward Joins the World Navigator for The Jetsetters Cruise

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator will host The Jetsetters author, Amanda Eyre Ward, on a cruise dedicated to books, reading, book discussions, and a writing workshop, according to a press release.

“Books and stories are one of the age-old ways we share experiences and virtually travel to distant lands and learn about other cultures. I’m looking forward to our autumn Europe voyage, when I can meet and share in an unforgettable journey with my fans and visit, in person, some of my favorite destinations that have influenced my writing,” said Ward.

Ward's best-seller, The Jetsetters, was the February 2020 selection of Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine book club and is set to become a television series. She has also written Sleep Toward Heaven, How to Be Lost, Love Stories in This Town, Forgive Me, Close Your Eyes, The Same Sky, The Nearness of You, and The Lifeguards, which was released this year. Her best-selling novels have appeared in People Magazine, The New York Times, and other publications.

On September 19, 2022, the World Navigator will set sail for a 13-night cruise that will include an overnight in London. It will call at several Western European ports, and travelers will be able to visit cities such as St. Malo, Paris, and Guernsey, according to the company. Overnight stays are also available in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Paris (Honfleur), and Bordeaux, France. Guernsey, St. Malo and Belle Isle, France, and La Coruna, Spain are among the other ports of call. The voyage concludes on October 2 in Porto (Leixoes), Portugal.

Suites and staterooms aboard Jetsetters' London-to-Portugal voyage begin at $3,314 per guest, based on double occupancy.