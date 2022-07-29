Silversea Unveils 2024-2025 Season Itineraries with High Fashion Show

Silversea Cruises has revealed its voyage collection for the 2024-2025 season, which includes 341 new sailings to 695 destinations in 120 countries between March 2024 and May 2025, according to a press release.

Eleven Silversea ships will sail on the voyages, with more voyages aboard the Silver Endeavour to be announced soon, according to the company. Adding up to Silversea's commitment to sustainability, the Nova-class Silver Ray will strengthen the fleet when she debuts in the summer of 2024.

“Not only will these 341 new sailings immerse travelers deep into each destination, enabling even the most experienced travelers to discover lesser-visited destinations or venture off-season to rediscover the world from a new perspective, but they will also further expand Silversea's global reach. We also look forward to revealing new itineraries for Silver Endeavour, the most luxurious ship in expedition cruising, which will further diversify our industry-leading polar offering," said Roberto Martinoli, president and chief executive officer, Silversea Cruises.

Silversea held an exclusive virtual premiere for selected guests and travel advisors on July 28 to unveil the new voyage collection, which included a high-end fashion show featuring six designers.

“There are parallels between travel and fashion: both encourage a deep respect for diversity, an appreciation for different cultures, and an element of self-enrichment. I am proud of the powerful message that we have conveyed, and I hope our guests find inspiration for the experiences that await,” commented Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer, Silversea Cruises.

The inaugural season of Silver Ray, six ships undertaking 19 voyages to Africa and the Indian Ocean, 13 voyages to 59 destinations in the South Pacific Islands, including Hawaii and French Polynesia, and an expanded variety in Alaska on 31 voyages designed to offer more time in ports are among the highlights of Silversea's 2024-25 season.

During the 2024-25 season, Silversea's fleet will travel to every corner of the globe, with the company also offering additional sailings to Asia, Antarctica, Australia, and New Zealand.