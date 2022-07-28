Tarragona

Royal Caribbean Seeing Over 100 Percent Occupancy on Caribbean Cruises

Navigator of the Seas

Across the company's fleet, Royal Caribbean Group said its load factors were an average 82 percent in the second quarter.

However, the big news was an increase to 90 percent across the fleet in June, and Caribbean itineraries averaging "over 100 percent," the company said in a press release covering its second quarter 2022 earnings. 

Caribbean itineraries would mainly include the company's namesake brand, Royal Caribbean International, as well as Celebrity Cruises, featuring close-to-home cruising departing from U.S. homeports.

Other brand's in the company's portfolio include Silversea and Azamara, which have limited Caribbean deployment. In addition is a joint venture with TUI with TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises serving the German-speaking market.

How do the load factors compare? 

In the first quarter, the company achieved an average load factor of just 59 percent, according to a statement, which had matched the company's fourth quarter load factor in 2021, which was also 59 percent.  

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index
CCYIA CCS15

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Transshipping

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report