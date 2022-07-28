Royal Caribbean Seeing Over 100 Percent Occupancy on Caribbean Cruises

Across the company's fleet, Royal Caribbean Group said its load factors were an average 82 percent in the second quarter.

However, the big news was an increase to 90 percent across the fleet in June, and Caribbean itineraries averaging "over 100 percent," the company said in a press release covering its second quarter 2022 earnings.

Caribbean itineraries would mainly include the company's namesake brand, Royal Caribbean International, as well as Celebrity Cruises, featuring close-to-home cruising departing from U.S. homeports.

Other brand's in the company's portfolio include Silversea and Azamara, which have limited Caribbean deployment. In addition is a joint venture with TUI with TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises serving the German-speaking market.

How do the load factors compare?

In the first quarter, the company achieved an average load factor of just 59 percent, according to a statement, which had matched the company's fourth quarter load factor in 2021, which was also 59 percent.