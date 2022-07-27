Assa Abloy

Norwegian Cruise Line Schedules Call on Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NCLH Logo

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, according to a press statement. 

The conference call will be webcast via the company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

RAK

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report