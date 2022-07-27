Norwegian Cruise Line Schedules Call on Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, according to a press statement.
The conference call will be webcast via the company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.
A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.