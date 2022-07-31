Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches Offer for Solo Guests

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering solo travelers the option to sail on its 2022 and 2023 cruises in a twin cabin with no single supplement on selected grades, according to a press release.

“Our solo offers always prove very popular, and it’s a great way for us to celebrate our first year since we resumed sailing again. Whether you’re looking to visit the world-famous Diamond District of Antwerp, witness the wonders and wildlife of Iceland or experience the culture, flavors and beauty of Portugal, I am sure there will be a cruise to tempt you either before the end of the year or into Spring 2023,” commented Clare Ward, director of product and customer service, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

This offer is valid for new bookings made before August 31, 2022, and it includes sailings to the Azores, Canary Islands, and the River Seine on select September 2022 to March 2023 cruises. Each trip lasts four to nineteen nights, with regional departures from Liverpool, Dover, London, Tilbury, Portsmouth, and Southampton, according to the company.

“We love exploring the world and showcasing the many fantastic destinations it has to offer, and we don’t want traveling alone to be a barrier to that,’ added Ward.

Sample itineraries:

“France Short Break”

Departs from Dover on 23rd September 2022

Rate: Starts from £399 for solo guests

Itinerary: Dover, England – Rouen, France – Honfleur, France – Dover, England

“Festive Spanish City Break”

Departs from Liverpool on 14th December 2022

Rate: Starts from £799 for solo guests in a superior twin or double cabin

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Gijon, Spain – Getxo (Bilbao), Spain – Vigo, Spain - La Coruña, Spain – Liverpool, England