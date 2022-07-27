Explora Journeys Presents the ‘Homes at Sea’ Staterooms

Explora Journeys today unveiled the design of its Ocean Terrace Suites for its first ship, Explora I, ahead of her maiden cruise next May for MSC's new luxury brand.

According to a press release, Explora Journeys was born from a long-held vision of the founders, the Aponte Vago family. With the family’s nautical heritage of over 300 years coupled with their innate understanding of luxury, the family have carefully curated the design of the suites, penthouses and residences to create a luxurious home at sea.

The company said that the Aponte Vago family has worked meticulously in collaboration with some of the world’s foremost superyacht, cruise and luxury hospitality designers and architects. The innovative ship will seamlessly blend elegant Swiss precision with modern European craftsmanship and vibrant design, to create luxurious, serene, and spacious Homes at Sea ranging from 35 sqm (377 sq ft) in the Ocean Terrace category up to 280 sqm (3014 sq ft) for the Owners Residence.

Each Home at Sea includes a walk-in wardrobe with a seated vanity area and features a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, heated floors in the bathrooms, personal binoculars, wireless bed-side charging, a personal mini-bar replenished according to the guests’ preferences, espresso machine with bio-degradable pods, a kettle and teapot, and a complimentary personal refillable water bottle for each guest. 24-hour guest services also ensure every desire or request is provided.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys, said: “The Homes at Sea have been a long-held vision of the Aponte Vago family. It is a truly exciting and profound moment for us to be able to welcome future guests to the carefully curated suites, penthouses and residences. Marrying the family`s impeccable taste and innate understanding of luxury, inspired by their personal travels and style, the interiors of EXPLORA I have been designed with their enduring dedication and incredible eye for detail, along with their vision for the future, weaving a thread of their passion throughout each touchpoint. We aspire to elevate the ocean experience and luxury travel to new heights, whilst being respectful to the ocean, environment, and the destinations and cultures we discover, to ensure we leave a positive legacy for generations to come.”

The design of each suite has been developed in collaboration with De Jorio Luxury & Yachts projects, and London-based architectural and interior design studio NenMar.