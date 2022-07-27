First Seabourn Expedition Ship Enters Service in Norway

The new Seabourn Venture is officially entering service today in Norway. As Seabourn’s first purpose-built expedition vessel, the ultra-luxury cruise ship is welcoming guests in Tromso for a voyage to Svalbard.

The one-way itinerary sails to the Cape North and the Northern Islands before ending Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen.

In addition to visits to Storstappen Island, Hornvika, Skarsvag and Bear Island, the expedition features a seven-day in-depth exploration of the Svalbard Archipelago.

According to Seabourn, during the cruise, passengers will be able to take part in zodiac rides along deeply carved fjords, treks across vast tundra, and paddles around sparkling bays.”

The itinerary is also said to favor encounters with wildlife, allowing guests to watch for polar bears, whales, and migratory birds.

Continuing its inaugural season, the Seabourn Venture is set to spend the summer in the Arctic, with itineraries exploring not only Svalbard but also remote destinations in Greenland, Iceland and the Canadian Arctic.

In October, the vessel sets course to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, the west coast of South America and the Chilean Fjords before kicking off a winter program in Antarctica.

Delivered by the T. Mariotti shipyard in June, the Seabourn Venture was designed and built to cruise in remote and polar areas.

In addition to a total of 132 balcony suites and small-ship luxury experiences, the Venture also offers a range of complimentary expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more.

Among these activities are zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, scuba diving and snorkeling, as well as additional curated complimentary excursions.

Other features of the vessel include a fleet of custom-designed submarines, eight dining venues, a panoramic lounge, and more.