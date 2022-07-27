Tarragona

Lindblad Expeditions Introduces Eight New Expeditions

National Geographic Orion

Lindblad Expeditions expands its itinerary offering with the addition of eight expeditions sailing between 2022 and 2024, according to a press release.

These sailings have been designed to give guests the opportunity to visit remote locations around the world, from New Zealand to Indonesia, the Falkland Islands, Madeira, and beyond, according to the company.

"With enough time you’re not just a guest, you’re somebody that everybody gets to know,” commented Sven Lindblad, founder, Lindblad Expeditions.

Expedition highlights include:

Atlantic Isles Discovery: From the Falklands to Madeira
Duration: 38 days
Departs: March 7, 2023
Rate: $28,010

Under the Southern Cross: New Zealand to Melanesia
Duration: 18 days
Departs: December 14, 2022, February 25, 2023, October 24, 2023, January  24, 2024,
Rate: $15,160

Exploring Indonesia, Bali, Raja Ampat and Papua New Guinea
Duration: 21 days
Departs: October 7, 2022, November 27, 2022
Rate: $19,480

Lindblad offers additional sailings from South Georgia to the Falkland Islands, New Zealand to the Subantarctic Islands, the Guianas to Brazil, and to remote Pacific Islands such as Tahiti, Chuuk, and Kiribati. All rates are per person and are based on double occupancy.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Hydro

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report