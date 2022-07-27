Lindblad Expeditions Introduces Eight New Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions expands its itinerary offering with the addition of eight expeditions sailing between 2022 and 2024, according to a press release.

These sailings have been designed to give guests the opportunity to visit remote locations around the world, from New Zealand to Indonesia, the Falkland Islands, Madeira, and beyond, according to the company.

"With enough time you’re not just a guest, you’re somebody that everybody gets to know,” commented Sven Lindblad, founder, Lindblad Expeditions.

Expedition highlights include:

Atlantic Isles Discovery: From the Falklands to Madeira

Duration: 38 days

Departs: March 7, 2023

Rate: $28,010

Under the Southern Cross: New Zealand to Melanesia

Duration: 18 days

Departs: December 14, 2022, February 25, 2023, October 24, 2023, January 24, 2024,

Rate: $15,160

Exploring Indonesia, Bali, Raja Ampat and Papua New Guinea

Duration: 21 days

Departs: October 7, 2022, November 27, 2022

Rate: $19,480

Lindblad offers additional sailings from South Georgia to the Falkland Islands, New Zealand to the Subantarctic Islands, the Guianas to Brazil, and to remote Pacific Islands such as Tahiti, Chuuk, and Kiribati. All rates are per person and are based on double occupancy.