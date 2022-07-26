Valiant Lady to Serve as the Set of The Bachelorette with Mediterranean Cruise

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady was selected as the set for the upcoming episodes of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” and the first episode airs Monday, August 1, according to a press release.

Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will sail alongside their romantic interests on the Valiant Lady. The upcoming episodes from the show's 19th season will feature both fan favorites relaxing in their two massive onboard suites and going on dates while enjoying their voyage around the Mediterranean, according to Virgin Voyages.

“Rachel and Gabby couldn’t have a better wingwoman than Valiant Lady, and we're thrilled to play a role in their journey to find the one. The Bachelorette has never been filmed on a luxury ocean cruise line before, and I think fans will be intrigued and realize that the incredible experience we offer on-board extends beyond the show,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, president, Virgin Voyages.

Guests who want to explore Mediterranean sailings can take advantage of Virgin's special offers in honor of the show. As Virgin points out, gratuities worth $600 are all included in the voyage fare, and beginning August 1, 2022, guests can purchase one Sailor and receive a 50 percent discount on the second.