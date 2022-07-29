ted Appoints Jake McCoy as Production and Operations Expert

The Experience Department (ted) has named Jake McCoy as its production and operation expert, according to a press release.

McCoy joins ted’s UK office from his previous role at ted parent company, RWS Entertainment Group.

McCoy, a graduate of Creighton University’s Theatrical Design and Technology program, has accumulated experience in the industry with successful productions of cruises, including a Girls’ Getaway cruise featuring Oprah Winfrey and friends, according to ted.

After graduating early and moving to New York City, McCoy landed a leadership role with Broadway Dreams Foundation after his performance as a production manager. He then worked on production teams for songs such as "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey before joining RWS Entertainment Group in 2015.

McCoy's experience ranges from talent and operations management to video coordination and performer safety, allowing him to create interactive and immersive experiences that include multi-sensory entertainment.

“Six Flags, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Paultons Park, Chester Zoo, Westfield, major shopping malls and celebrities have trusted Jake McCoy to oversee their custom, large-scale events,” commented Robin Breese-Davies, chief executive officer, Europe of ted. “We are thrilled that he now calls the UK home and will be expanding our amazing events and entertainment to include new Halloween and Holiday immersive experiences. Jake will also play a tremendous role in creating efficiencies that benefit our clients and our partners.”