American Cruise Lines Launches California Cruise

American Cruise Lines has rolled out an eight-day San Francisco Bay cruise which will visit the City on the Bay, Napa Valley, and the San Joaquin Valley beginning in 2023, according to a press release.

The new San Francisco Bay itinerary, a first for American Cruise Lines in the area, highlights the region's historical, cultural, and geographical influences and provides guests with a variety of experiences. Among the options is a sail around San Francisco Bay, which includes stops at the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and Treasure Island. The cruise also contains a guided tour of Old Sacramento's underground city and port, as well as a visit to the California Railroad Museum, according to the company.

The 2023 departure dates for the San Francisco Bay round trip are February 17 and 24, and March 3 and 10 onboard the American Jazz and include calls on San Francisco, Napa, Vallejo, Stockton, and Sacramento, and cruises San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River.

“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the country. Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way…many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.