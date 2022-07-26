SES to Power Leading Family Cruise Lines Fleet with O3b mPOWER

SES, will be providing ground-breaking high-speed satellite-based connectivity services to the newest ship of a "leading family cruise line," the company announced today.

The cruise line existing fleet will also transition its connectivity to SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system O3b mPOWER, alongside installing the service onto its newbuild program, SES announced.

The high-performance connectivity service onboard will first be available via SES’s O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation and will subsequently migrate and expand to SES’s O3b mPOWER communication system. This connectivity will be augmented by SES’s geostationary satellite fleet and ground-based infrastructure to provide high-bandwidth redundancy and unparalleled reliability throughout the voyage.

Passengers can purchase new Unlimited Internet access plans by leveraging SES’s O3b mPOWER network and enjoy unmatched connectivity whilst cruising.

The low-latency connectivity network which will be delivered by SES’s O3b mPOWER system is also set to enable innovative connected technologies, including a first-of-its-kind immersive augmented reality experience for guests. It will also power wearable technology for families, which provides children secure and safe access to amazing experiences while parents recline at the pool.

Simon Maher, Vice President of Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES, said: “SES is privileged to be selected as the most innovative technology connectivity partner for both the transition of the current fleet of Cruise Ships from the legacy provider to SES but also supporting the cruise line’s fleet expansion plans. We are passionate about amazing, innovative experiences that push the boundaries of what people think is possible. As the only company to operate a commercially successful medium earth orbit constellations at unmatched scale, SES is uniquely positioned to offer the most reliable, best-performing high-speed connectivity at sea that helps make incredible and innovative experiences a reality.”