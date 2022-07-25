Key Board Member Moves for Cruise the Saint Lawrence

Cruise the Saint Lawrence has announced changes to the composition of the organization’s board of directors agreed at the annual general meeting held in June.

The officers each appointed to a term of two years include as follows: Yves Gilson (pictured), Director, Marketing & Cruises at Port of Montréal, who was elected President; Priscilla Nemey, Director General of Promotion Saguenay, who was elected Treasurer; and, Odessa Thériault, Director General of Port of Havre-Saint-Pierre, who was elected Secretary.

Two additional directors, namely Nancy Houley, Director, Cruise Development with Port of Québec, and Suzanne Cassista, Executive Director with Destination Sept-Îles Nakauinanu, round out the five-member body.

As international cruises return to Destination Saint Lawrence ports of call this year, the new board has chosen to pursue the development thrusts instituted by their predecessors, move forward with action to transform the Saint Lawrence into a sustainable destination, and spur the promotion of local initiatives intended to guarantee passengers a shoreside welcome second to none, the group said, in a press statement.

Cruise the Saint Lawrence groups together the nine ports of call located along the shores of the Saint Lawrence River. The mission of the organization is to grow cruise market activities in Québec and across Destination Canada New England through the provision of marketing and development services to members. Cruise the Saint Lawrence enjoys the support of partners Tourism Québec, Québec Tourism Industry Alliance and Canada Economic Development.