Swan Hellenic Rolls Out 2023 Season of Cultural Expedition Cruises

Swan Hellenic has revealed its 2023 itineraries as part of its cultural expedition cruises across seven continents aboard the SH Minerva, SH Diana and SH Vega, according to a press release.

The SH Minerva will focus on the Pacific, SH Vega on the Atlantic and West Africa, and SH Diana on the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and East Africa, according to the company. Highlights of her Pacific season include expeditions to Bali, Komodo, and Papua New Guinea.

From November until March 2023, the SH Vega will sail in a full circle around the Atlantic, heading to Antarctica before sailing up the West Coast of Africa to the Canary Islands and Western Europe for her Arctic season.

Highlights include her crossing from Ushuaia to Cape Town via Tristan da Cunha, the Conkouati Reserve in the Republic of the Congo, and the South Loango National Park in Gabon.

The SH Diana will sail across the Mediterranean before continuing on to the Red Sea, East Africa, and beyond. Visits to ancient Roman centers in North Africa, as well as Aldabra in the outer Seychelles, will be among the highlights of this cruise.

Guests who wish to embark on one of the company's many itineraries can also take advantage of a 30 percent discount off Swan Hellenic's brochure prices for all bookings made until the end of September this year.