Tarragona

American Ship Repair Partners with C-LNG Solutions

ASR and C-LNG have inked a deal

American Ship Repair has teamed up with C-LNG Solutions and will serve as their official representative in the United States, according to a press release.

American Ship Repair continues to engage with innovative solution providers to tackle the needs faced by modern ship owners through this partnership with C-LNG, a leader in liquefied natural gas systems in the maritime industry, according to ASR.

C-LNG offers advanced solutions for LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS), LNG Cargo Handling System (CHS), LNG Regasification, Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU), small and medium size LNG logistics solutions (small gas liquification, LNG storage tanks, LNG ISO tanks, and LNG satellite stations), and combines cutting-edge engineering and reliable production.

“The industry has fully embraced moving towards a decarbonized future. Effective, cost-efficient solutions, such as those from C-LNG, make sense not only for newbuilds, but for retrofits as well,” said Peter Gianopulos, president, ASR.

“We are committed to bringing the most innovative, cost-effective solutions to our customers,” he added. “They trust that we bring to market only best-in-class providers to address the changing requirements of the industry. There’s been enthusiastic interest in C-LNG’s solutions in our market. Many of our customers have realized that this is the solution they have been waiting for and while there is time to deploy equipment for compliance, the time to plan is now.”

