P&O Australia Brings Back Tribute to The King Cruise

Paul Edwards and Ewan Williams

P&O Australia Cruises' Tribute to the King cruise returned last week and began cruising from Sydney for the 2022 season, according to a press release.

Tribute artists such as Bill Croft, Nigel Stanley, Gabe Phoenix, Stuey V, Mark Andrew, and Carmine Cimilio joined guests onboard and revisited the sounds of Elvis Presley, according to the company.

The tribute voyage will make its return in December, sailing from Melbourne, and will be followed by Brisbane and Auckland in 2023.

“Throughout the cruise, guests joined tribute artists including Bill Croft, Nigel Stanley, Gabe Phoenix, Stuey V, Mark Andrew and Carmine Cimilio as they lit up the stage with performances featuring The King’s iconic moves and sound. The mood on board was electric, and guests put their best foot forward with of the most fantastic costumes and moves I have ever seen,” said Julie McEwen, entertainment director, P&O.

