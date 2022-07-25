Lindblad Expeditions and OM System Team Up for Photography

Lindblad Expeditions has announced a new photography partnership with camera gear manufacturer, OM SYSTEM (formerly Olympus), according to a press release.

Lindblad’s Expedition Photography program offers guests the finest in instruction and now takes that to the next level.

The new partnership will bring aboard the ultimate in equipment for their guests to experience with the new OM SYSTEM Photo Gear Lockers.

Set to kick off in October 2022 aboard all Lindblad-owned ships except in the Galapagos – National Geographic Endurance, National Geographic Resolution, National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Orion, National Geographic Venture, National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Sea Lion and National Geographic Sea Bird, the OM SYSTEM Photo Gear Lockers will supply cameras and lenses to guests to field test top-of-the-line gear during their expedition.

Guests can take advantage of the new onboard locker to inspire every range of photography skill.

OM SYSTEM Ambassadors will be aboard select expeditions to lend expertise, capture content and enhance the overall guest experience, in addition to Lindblad’s roster of talented photography staff.

In addition is a pre-voyage Photography Webinar, featuring OM SYSTEM gear recommendations and tips, preparing guests to gear up and shoot the best photos ever on their trip of a lifetime.

Lindblad Expeditions booked guests will also have access to exclusive discounts on OM SYSTEM gear through the online booking portal.