Margaritaville at Sea Stops Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Testing

Vaccinated guests will be able to board the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise without having to undergo pre-boarding testing starting on July 23, according to a press release.

All crew members aboard the Margaritaville at Sea ship will continue to be fully vaccinated and follow all necessary safety and hygienic procedures, according to the company.

“With the CDC’s removal of the pre-embarkation testing requirement, we are hopeful and pleased that the travel and cruising industries are sailing towards a new normal. Margaritaville at Sea’s vaccinated guests will no longer be required to undergo testing prior to boarding, making it quicker and easier than ever to escape to paradise,” said Oneil Khosa, chief executive officer, Margaritaville at Sea.

The previous protocol still applies to unvaccinated guests in accordance with the CDC recommendations. Unvaccinated travelers must present a negative antigen COVID-19 test completed no more than one day prior to sailing in order to embark on the floating island vacation. The cruise line also advises vaccinated guests to continue testing prior to departure.