Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: July Update
One year after first resuming service in the United States, Royal Caribbean International now has its entire 27-ship fleet on the move again.
Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and status of all the company’s vessels as of July 22, 2022:
Wonder of the Seas
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Wonder of the Seas is spending the summer in Europe. After entering service in March, the new vessel is currently offering a series of Western Mediterranean cruises that feature visits to Italy, Spain and France.
Odyssey of the Seas
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Another Royal Caribbean ship in Europe, the Odyssey of the Seas is offering cruises to Italy, Greece and Turkey.
Spectrum of the Seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southeast Asia
The Spectrum of the Seas recently became one of the first cruise ships to resume international cruising in Southeast Asia. On June 30, the vessel kicked off a series of cruises to Malaysia after several months offering ocean getaways from its Singapore homeport.
Symphony of the Seas
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Departing from PortMiami every Saturday, the Symphony of the Seas is operating a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.
Ovation of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
Part of a four-ship summer program in the region, the Ovation of the Seas is offering a series of Alaska and Canada cruises departing from the Port of Seattle.
Harmony of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Harmony of the Seas is currently offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Departing from Port Canaveral, the program features visit to several ports, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in the Bahamas.
Anthem of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southampton, England
Based in Southampton for the summer, the Anthem of the Seas is presently offering a series of cruises to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canaries.
Quantum of the Seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
The Quantum of the Seas returned to North America in May, after several years sailing exclusively in Asia. The 2014-built ship is now offering a summer program of Alaska and Canada cruises ahead of a winter season in Australia.
Allure of the Seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Sailing from Port Everglades, the Allure of the Seas is presently sailing a series of cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean. The six- to eight-night itineraries feature unusual calls for Oasis-class ships, such as Aruba and Curaçao.
Oasis of the Seas
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Oasis of the Seas is presently offering week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Florida departing from the Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal, Royal Caribbean’s homeport in the New York area.
Independence of the Seas
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
The Independence of the Seas continues to offer a year-round schedule of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas. Departing from Port Canaveral, the itineraries feature visits to Nassau and CocoCay.
Liberty of the Seas
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Liberty of the Seas is offering weeklong cruises departing from Galveston. The ship’s regular itineraries sail to the Western Caribbean, featuring visits to Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and Jamaica.
Freedom of the Seas
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Miami, Florida
One year after marking Royal Caribbean’s return to the United States, the Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas. Departing from Miami twice a week, the vessel sails to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Jewel of the Seas
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
Part of an eight-ship summer program in Europe, the Jewel of the Seas is currently offering a series of cruises departing from Amsterdam. The vessel’s itineraries include sailings to the British Islands, Norway, Iceland and more.
Mariner of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Mariner of the Seas is presently offering five- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.
Serenade of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
Based in Canada, the Serenade of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to Alaska. Departing from the Canada Place Cruise Terminal in Vancouver, the itineraries feature visits to Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and more.
Navigator of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
Based in Los Angeles, the Navigator of the Seas is presently offering three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island as part of its year-round schedule in the West Coast.
Brilliance of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Brilliance of the Seas is currently offering a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean. With cruises departing from Ravenna, Italy, the Radiance-class vessel sails to several destinations in Croatia, Greece and Montenegro.
Adventure of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Adventure of the Seas is operating a series of cruises departing from Cape Liberty. In July, the vessel’s itineraries include visits to ports in Bermuda and Canada.
Radiance of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
Sailing between Seward and Vancouver, the Radiance of the Seas is presently offering open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada with visits to Skagway, the Hubbard Glacier, Haines and more.
Explorer of the Seas
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Explorer of the Seas is offering a series of itineraries to the Western and Southern Caribbean. Departing from Miami, the cruises feature visits to destinations in Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Bahamas and others.
Voyager of the Seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
Returning to Europe after a long hiatus, the Voyager of the Seas is presently amid a summer program in the Baltic.
Vision of the Seas
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Vision of the Seas is in the Mediterranean for a series of eight- to 12-night cruises to Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey and France departing from Barcelona.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
Also in the Mediterranean for the summer, the Rhapsody of the Seas is offering varied itineraries departing from different homeports, such as Ravenna, Piraeus and Haifa.
Enchantment of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Enchantment of the Seas is currently offering cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda. Sailing from Baltimore, the ship’s regular itineraries include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, in addition to King’s Wharf.
Grandeur of the Seas
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Sailing from the Port of Galveston, the Grandeur of the Seas is offering short cruises to Mexico. The three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel, in addition to days at sea.