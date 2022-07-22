Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: July Update

One year after first resuming service in the United States, Royal Caribbean International now has its entire 27-ship fleet on the move again.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and status of all the company’s vessels as of July 22, 2022:

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Wonder of the Seas is spending the summer in Europe. After entering service in March, the new vessel is currently offering a series of Western Mediterranean cruises that feature visits to Italy, Spain and France.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Royal Caribbean ship in Europe, the Odyssey of the Seas is offering cruises to Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southeast Asia

The Spectrum of the Seas recently became one of the first cruise ships to resume international cruising in Southeast Asia. On June 30, the vessel kicked off a series of cruises to Malaysia after several months offering ocean getaways from its Singapore homeport.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Departing from PortMiami every Saturday, the Symphony of the Seas is operating a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Part of a four-ship summer program in the region, the Ovation of the Seas is offering a series of Alaska and Canada cruises departing from the Port of Seattle.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Harmony of the Seas is currently offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Departing from Port Canaveral, the program features visit to several ports, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in the Bahamas.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southampton, England

Based in Southampton for the summer, the Anthem of the Seas is presently offering a series of cruises to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canaries.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Quantum of the Seas returned to North America in May, after several years sailing exclusively in Asia. The 2014-built ship is now offering a summer program of Alaska and Canada cruises ahead of a winter season in Australia.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Port Everglades, the Allure of the Seas is presently sailing a series of cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean. The six- to eight-night itineraries feature unusual calls for Oasis-class ships, such as Aruba and Curaçao.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Oasis of the Seas is presently offering week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Florida departing from the Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal, Royal Caribbean’s homeport in the New York area.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Independence of the Seas continues to offer a year-round schedule of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas. Departing from Port Canaveral, the itineraries feature visits to Nassau and CocoCay.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas is offering weeklong cruises departing from Galveston. The ship’s regular itineraries sail to the Western Caribbean, featuring visits to Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and Jamaica.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

One year after marking Royal Caribbean’s return to the United States, the Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas. Departing from Miami twice a week, the vessel sails to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Part of an eight-ship summer program in Europe, the Jewel of the Seas is currently offering a series of cruises departing from Amsterdam. The vessel’s itineraries include sailings to the British Islands, Norway, Iceland and more.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Mariner of the Seas is presently offering five- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Based in Canada, the Serenade of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to Alaska. Departing from the Canada Place Cruise Terminal in Vancouver, the itineraries feature visits to Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and more.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

Based in Los Angeles, the Navigator of the Seas is presently offering three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island as part of its year-round schedule in the West Coast.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Brilliance of the Seas is currently offering a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean. With cruises departing from Ravenna, Italy, the Radiance-class vessel sails to several destinations in Croatia, Greece and Montenegro.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Adventure of the Seas is operating a series of cruises departing from Cape Liberty. In July, the vessel’s itineraries include visits to ports in Bermuda and Canada.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Sailing between Seward and Vancouver, the Radiance of the Seas is presently offering open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada with visits to Skagway, the Hubbard Glacier, Haines and more.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Explorer of the Seas is offering a series of itineraries to the Western and Southern Caribbean. Departing from Miami, the cruises feature visits to destinations in Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Bahamas and others.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Returning to Europe after a long hiatus, the Voyager of the Seas is presently amid a summer program in the Baltic.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Vision of the Seas is in the Mediterranean for a series of eight- to 12-night cruises to Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey and France departing from Barcelona.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Also in the Mediterranean for the summer, the Rhapsody of the Seas is offering varied itineraries departing from different homeports, such as Ravenna, Piraeus and Haifa.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Enchantment of the Seas is currently offering cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda. Sailing from Baltimore, the ship’s regular itineraries include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, in addition to King’s Wharf.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from the Port of Galveston, the Grandeur of the Seas is offering short cruises to Mexico. The three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel, in addition to days at sea.