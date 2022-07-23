Zito: 'Proud' to Bring Swan Hellenic to Arctic as SH Vega Launches Cruises

Swan Hellenic’s SH Vega departed from Tromsø, Norway, on Thursday for her first cultural expedition cruise of the Arctic, according to a press release.

During the 11-day expedition across the Svalbard Archipelago, guests on the Vega will explore remote and inaccessible sites in the region and enjoy close encounters with different species of animals in the Arctic, according to the company.

“We are proud to bring our unique cultural expedition cruises to the Artic for the first time, welcoming Swan Hellenic enthusiasts new and old aboard our elegant second new ship to see what others don’t. Wowed by the relaxed comfort of her innovative and stylish design, they’ll soon realize that everything is actually focused on fully experiencing the wonderful world outside. We know they’ll love it and look forward to seeing the proof on their faces,” said Andrea Zito, chief executive officer, Swan Hellenic.

The cruise ship will depart from Tromsø again on July 30 to continue its inaugural Arctic season, taking guests from the Svalbard Archipelago and Iceland to Greenland, the Northwest Passage, and Northern Canada. The season will continue on the East Coast of the United States with a 12-day cruise from New York, Norfolk, and Charleston to Miami.

From November to March 2023, the SH Vega will provide a selection of 11- to 21-day expedition cruises up the West Coast of Africa to the Canary Islands and Western Europe, with calls on the Celtic lands of Britain and Ireland on the way to her second Arctic season. Season two will conclude in October 2023 with a crossing from Greenland to Nova Scotia, followed by the Caribbean and Brazil.

The SH Vega was designed to meet the most recent environmental standards and is completely self-sufficient for up to 40 days or 8,000 nautical miles.