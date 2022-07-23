Quarks Expeditions Launches Greenland Expedition

Quarks Expeditions debuted its “Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air” itinerary last week with a nine-day expedition aboard the Ultramarine, according to a press release.

“The culture and expertise of the people of South Greenland have been woven into these voyages. Ultramarine’s twin-engine helicopters now transport guests to remote locations for unique adventure options—something no other operator can provide. Aligned with our Polar Promise strategy, all of these activities—geared to travelers of all ages and levels of fitness—are developed sustainably with our local partners,” commented Alex McNeil, director of expedition experience and innovation, Quark Expeditions.

From Reykjavik, Iceland, guests of Quark Expeditions took a private charter flight to the small village of Narsarsuaq. From there, they sailed around South Greenland's mountains, lakes, icebergs, and fjords on the Ultramarine, according to the company.

The Ultramarine was built to provide unheard-of access to the Polar Regions and is outfitted with two twin-engine helicopters and 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs. In a first for the cruise industry, Quarks Expeditions has also teamed up with locals to assist with the accessibility of these remote areas.

The itinerary further provides its guests with a range of activities, including a selection of helicopter-supported excursions like mountain biking and alpine lake kayaking.