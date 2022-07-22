P&O Australia’s Pacific Encounter Sets Course for Return to Sydney

P&O Australia’s Pacific Encounter departed from Singapore and will return to Sydney Harbour on August 2, according to a press release.

The Pacific Encounter becomes the second cruise ship of P&O to homeport in Sydney for a short encounter before sailing to Brisbane. The Pacific Explorer also visited Sydney earlier this year for the first time in more than two years, according to the company.

“Knowing that we have a second P&O ship only weeks away reminds us all that cruising is making a return to normal scheduling. This is testament to our onboard and shoreside teams and to the many P&O passengers who were patiently waiting during the pause for the opportunity to cruise again,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, president, Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises.

“We can’t wait for Pacific Encounter to depart on her first guest cruise from Brisbane on August 20, a 7-night Barrier Reef Discovery Cruise. This itinerary will include Pacific Encounters' maiden call to Cairns helping to bring cruise tourism back to Far North Queensland,” she added.