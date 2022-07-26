Disney Wish: Culinary Voyage

The new Disney Wish offers casual and semi-formal dining options for families and adults alike.

The base of the culinary experience onpoard is Disney’s unique rotating restaurant concept, whereby guests move among three differently themed restaurant along with their wait staff. The concept was first introduced on the Disney Magic in 1998.

Restaurants in the rotation include the World of Marvel, featuring a backdrop of Marvel characters and seemingly live sketches tailored to the moment.

In Arendelle, guests are treated to a “Frozen” experience with a live performance and Norwegian inspired dishes, even Norwegian meatballs and lefse.

The third restaurant is 1923, named after the year The Walt Disney Company was founded.

For adults only, the 115-seat Palo Steakhouse offers prime cuts as well as Italian dishes, and the 45-seat Enchante offers French cuisine by three-starred Michelin Chef Arnaud Lallement. Guests can enjoy a full menu selection or order a la carte.

In addition is the assisted self-service Marceline Market venue for breakfast and lunch, offering table service for dinner.

Other options include the Mickey & Friends Festival of food, offering casual meals like hamburgers, hot dogs, tacos and more as well as self-service soft ice and sodas.

Suite guests also have the option of small plates at their forward Concierge Lounge.

Top Photo: Executive Chef Steven Walker

Bottom Photo: Palo Steakhouse