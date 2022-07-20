Carnival to Issue $1 Billion of New Stock

Carnival Corporation announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1,000,000,000 of shares of common stock of the company. according to a press release.

Carnival said in a statement it intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to $150,000,000 of additional shares of common stock of the company. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which could include addressing 2023 debt maturities.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunner and underwriter for the proposed public offering.