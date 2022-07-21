Costa’s Captain Sinisi Wins Navy Bronze Medal of Merit

Costa Cruises captain Pietro Sinisi has been awarded the Navy Bronze Medal of Merit for his efforts in the rescue of a burning ship in the Aegean, according to a press release.

The medal was presented by a Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard delegation led by the Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, during a military ceremony commemorating the 157th anniversary of the Harbour Masters Corps, in the presence of the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Nicola Carlone, according to Costa Cruise.

On November 21, 2018, Sinisi assisted in the rescue of eleven crew members of the motor vessel Kilic during adverse weather conditions while commanding the Costa Luminosa. Given the challenging task at hand, Sinisi ensured his guests' safety and planted a prompt and effective intervention.

When the Luminosa received a distress call from the Greek Coast Guard's Rescue Coordination Center, it was sailing south of the Peloponnese and heading towards the port of Katakolon. The eleven-man crew was ultimately rescued by a Luminosa tender piloted by Safety Officer Marco Genovese and then transshipped to another cargo ship previously involved in Greek Coast Guard operations.

"This recognition goes to teamwork, which has been fundamental to complete the rescue operation in those conditions. In certain situations, it is crucial for a captain to make the right decisions in the shortest time possible. But it is even more important to be able to rely upon a solid and competent team, which supports decision-making process and makes it possible to achieve the goal,” said Sinisi.