Resorts World Elevates Guest Experience with Digital Transformation

Resorts World Cruises has partnered with IBS Software to provide its guests with a digitally enhanced customer experience, according to a press release.

Through this partnership, Resorts World Cruises aims to provide personalized offers and promotions for travel advisors and guests and accommodate their needs with rewarding cruises. Resorts World Cruises has already implemented the iTravel Cruise Enterprise Reservation system, IBS’s guest-centric cruise reservation platform, which the company claims will ultimately transform how cruise lines package and deliver their services.

In addition to the iTravel Cruise Enterprise Reservation system, cruise lines can implement a digital strategy and engage with passengers by utilizing IBS' iTravel Product Suite, which includes technology at the planning, shopping, port, on-trip, and post-trip stages.

“As a new dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, Resorts World Cruises is committed towards equipping itself with a modern, fully digital landscape to increase efficiency and implement transformational service to meet the evolving demands of today’s consumers. The flexibility of iTravel Cruise platform and its future roadmap, along with an excellent partnership approach, made IBS Software the ideal choice for us,” said Michael Goh, president, Resorts World Cruises.

“iTravel Cruise will enable Resorts World Cruises to digitally connect and personalize engagement with guests throughout the trip lifecycle. A very exciting partnership for us indeed, and we’re incredibly proud to have been chosen for this launch,” commented Asish Koshy, vice president and head of tour & cruise industry solutions, IBS.