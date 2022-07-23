Here’s What Happened to the Former Crystal Cruises Fleet

Crystal Cruises’ ocean-going fleet have found new homes. Here’s the latest on the new destinations for the Crystal’s ships:

Crystal Endeavor

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 200 guests

Status: Sold to Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises acquired the former Crystal Endeavor earlier this month. Sold for $275 million, the 2021-built expedition vessel will be renamed Silver Endeavour before entering service for the ultra-luxury operator.

Set to debut in time for the 2022-2023 season in Antarctica, the ship is expected to undergo a minor refit work that include signage changes, the addition of Silversea’s livery and a few restaurant adjustments.

Crystal Serenity

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 980 guests

Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group

In June, the Crystal Serenity was sold to the A&K Travel Group at auction for $103 million.

According to the new owners - who also bought the Crystal Cruises brand and other assets - the vessel will be subject to a major refit before resuming service in 2023.

Crystal Symphony

Year Built: 1995

Capacity: 848 guests

Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group

The Crystal Symphony was sold at a judicial auction in June. Like its fleet mate Crystal Serenity, it was bought by the A&K Travel Group, who bought the ship with a bid of $25 million for the 1995-built luxury vessel.

Before resuming service in 2023, the ship will also be subject to a major revitalization, the new owners revealed recently.

Crystal Esprit

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 48 guests

Status: Sold to Lindblad Expeditions

Sold by Crystal Cruises in September 2021, the Crystal Esprit was acquired by Lindblad Expeditions.

Renamed National Geographic Islander II, the 48-guest mega yacht will offer year-round expeditions to the Galapagos Islands. After a significant refit in Northern Europe, the former Esprit is set to launch service for its operator in August.

Crystal Bach, Crystal Mahler, Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel

Year Built: 2017 and 2018

Capacity: 106 guests each

Status: Pending

While all the former ocean-going Crystal ships have now met their fates, the company’s river fleet continues to sit in limbo.

Built by the MV Werften between 2017 and 2018, the four Rhine-Class sister ships are currently laid up in Netherlands.

Crystal Mozart

Year Built: 1987

Capacity: 154 guests

Status: Pending

Like its Rhine fleet mates, the Crystal Mozart is also waiting for a decision regarding its future. Rumors suggest the ship has been sold.

Currently docked in Austria, the vessel was built in 1987 and underwent a full revitalization before joining Crystal in 2016. As the biggest river ship in the fleet, it has capacity for a total of 160 guests.