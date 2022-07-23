Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Here’s What Happened to the Former Crystal Cruises Fleet

Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Cruises’ ocean-going fleet have found new homes. Here’s the latest on the new destinations for the Crystal’s ships:

Crystal Endeavor
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 200 guests
Status: Sold to Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises acquired the former Crystal Endeavor earlier this month. Sold for $275 million, the 2021-built expedition vessel will be renamed Silver Endeavour before entering service for the ultra-luxury operator.  

Set to debut in time for the 2022-2023 season in Antarctica, the ship is expected to undergo a minor refit work that include signage changes, the addition of Silversea’s livery and a few restaurant adjustments.

Crystal Serenity
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 980 guests
Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group

In June, the Crystal Serenity was sold to the A&K Travel Group at auction for $103 million.

According to the new owners - who also bought the Crystal Cruises brand and other assets - the vessel will be subject to a major refit before resuming service in 2023.

Crystal Symphony
Year Built: 1995
Capacity: 848 guests
Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group

The Crystal Symphony was sold at a judicial auction in June. Like its fleet mate Crystal Serenity, it was bought by the A&K Travel Group, who bought the ship with a bid of $25 million for the 1995-built luxury vessel.

Before resuming service in 2023, the ship will also be subject to a major revitalization, the new owners revealed recently.  

Crystal Esprit
Year Built: 1989
Capacity: 48 guests
Status: Sold to Lindblad Expeditions   

Sold by Crystal Cruises in September 2021, the Crystal Esprit was acquired by Lindblad Expeditions.

Renamed National Geographic Islander II, the 48-guest mega yacht will offer year-round expeditions to the Galapagos Islands. After a significant refit in Northern Europe, the former Esprit is set to launch service for its operator in August.

Crystal Bach, Crystal Mahler, Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel
Year Built: 2017 and 2018
 Capacity: 106 guests each
Status: Pending

While all the former ocean-going Crystal ships have now met their fates, the company’s river fleet continues to sit in limbo.  

Built by the MV Werften between 2017 and 2018, the four Rhine-Class sister ships are currently laid up in Netherlands.

Crystal Mozart
Year Built: 1987
 Capacity: 154 guests
Status: Pending

Like its Rhine fleet mates, the Crystal Mozart is also waiting for a decision regarding its future. Rumors suggest the ship has been sold.

Currently docked in Austria, the vessel was built in 1987 and underwent a full revitalization before joining Crystal in 2016. As the biggest river ship in the fleet, it has capacity for a total of 160 guests.  

