Swan Hellenic’s Vega Officially Enters Service in Northern Europe

Swan Hellenic’s second cruise ship is officially entering service today in Northern Europe. After being delivered and christened earlier this month, the SH Vega is welcoming its first paying guests in Tromso, Norway.

Sailing towards the Arctic, the vessel’s inaugural voyage explores the Svalbard archipelago. A ten-night itinerary, it features visits to Northwest Spitsbergen National Park, the Hinlopen Strait, Bear Island and more.

According to Swan Hellenic, the expedition is highlighted by the opportunity to spy on the local fauna, which includes polar bears, seals, walruses, whales and arctic foxes.

Before returning to Tromso, the itinerary also allows guests to sail past Spitsbergen’s Monacobreen Glacier, the company added.

Continuing its inaugural season, the SH Vega is offering additional sailings to Svalbard and also expeditions to Iceland, Greenland and the Canadian Arctic.

In October, ahead of a winter season in Antarctica, the vessel is set to offer a special 12-night cruise to Miami.

Heading south after departing from Canada, the ship is set to visit Bar Harbor, Gloucester, the Cape Cod Canal, New York City, Norfolk, Morehead City, Charleston and Savannah before reaching Florida.

A sister to the 2021-built SH Minerva, the SH Vega was purpose-built to cruise in remote and polar areas.

Built at the Helsinki Shipyard, the vessel’s design allows for minimal environmental impact, while complying with the latest emission standards.

The 10,500-ton vessel provides elegant and spacious accommodation for 152 guests in 76 cabins and suites, the vast majority with balconies.

The SH Vega is also equipped with an expedition laboratory, a marine life library and an observation lounge for lectures by expert expedition leaders and specialists from a wide range of disciplines.

Other onboard amenities include a gym, spa, sauna, panoramic restaurant and club lounge serving world-class cuisine, as well as a pool deck with a bar.