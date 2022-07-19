Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Ponant Adds New 2023-2024 Winter Season Sailings

Le Dumont

Ponant has announced a series of voyages for the 2023-2024 winter season with nearly 30 itineraries across Asia, the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean, and Latin America, according to a press release.

Thirteen of the 30 itineraries will be firsts for the company, including a winter sailing to Norway and a voyage from Madagascar to the Mascarene archipelago with a call in Portu Mathurin, according to Ponant.

Based on the location of the sailing, guests on Ponant's cruises will be able to participate in a variety of activities such as gatherings with local communities, visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites, diving, snorkeling, swimming, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, and sleigh rides.

Sample Itineraries:

“Caribbean mosaic, between mangroves & lagoons”
Belize City – Belize City, aboard Le Dumont-d’Urville
5 sailings
November 14 to December 12, 2023, from 8 days – 7 nights
Rate: from €3,380

“Nordic Discoveries & Traditions”
Tromso – Tromso, aboard Le Bellot
4 sailings
March 1-31, 2024, 11 days – 10 nights
Rate: from €8,350

“Seychelles to Sri Lanka Expedition”
Mahé – Colombo, aboard Le Jacques-Cartier
January 4-19 2024, 16 days – 15 nights
Rate: from €6,750

 

 

